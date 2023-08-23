Raksha Bandhan 2023: Raksha Bandhan special Mehendi designs to celebrate Rakhi and beautify your ethnic look

The auspicious Hindu festival of Raksha Bandhan is almost here. Also known as Rakhi, the festival will be celebrated on two days this year - August 30 and 31. We have written a detailed article on when you can tie Rakhi, which you can check out here. Marked on the full moon day (Purnima) of Shravan or Sawan month, this day commemorates the special bond between siblings. Sisters tie Rakhi on their brother's wrists and pray for their prosperity and long lives. Brothers promise to love and protect their sisters and shower them with gifts. However, in modern times, both sisters and brothers can tie each other Rakhi. Sisters also tie Rakhi on each other's hands to mark the celebrations.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Minimal, maximalist, and bridal Mehendi designs to inspire your Mehendi designs on Rakhi. (Instagram)

Apart from tying Rakhi, Raksha Bandhan celebrations also include eating sweet dishes, wearing new traditional clothes, and applying Mehendi. While finding the perfect outfit for the Raksha Bandhan festivities is essential, the right Mehendi design to go with your ensemble is equally important. And there are many trending Henna designs on the internet, including Indo-Arabic, white henna art, Moroccan, Pakistani, Rajasthani, floral, royal, lace gloves, and more patterns. So, instead of scouring social media, we decided to help you by shortlisting options. Whether you are a minimalist, a new bride or someone who loves going maximalist with their Henna, we have great picks in this trendy list. We even shortlisted the Mehendi worn by some of our favourite Bollywood brides in this article. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Beautiful Mehendi designs to celebrate Rakhi

Minimal Mehendi

Inspiration for new brides

Katrina Kaif's bridal mehendi for wedding with Vicky Kaushal. (Instagram)

Maximalist Designs

Raksha Bandhan 2023 Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi falls on Wednesday, August 30. However, because of Bhadra Kaal, you can also tie Rakhi on August 31. The Raksha Bandhan Bhadra end time will be at 9:01 pm. You can tie Rakhi after this.

