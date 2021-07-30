Rakul Preet Singh dolls up in lilac co-ord set, aces date night fashion

Rakul Preet Singh is quite the social media savvy star and is often sharing her the ins and outs of her day with her fans and followers through her various social media accounts, whether its insights into her shoot schedule, exercise routine or eating habits, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor is always prompt to share updates with her legions of followers.

Recently, Rakul Preet took to her Instagram handle to share a series of images of herself looking absolutely pretty in a pinkish lilac co-ord set and her subdued look is definitely one for the books.

Sharing some images of herself to her Instagram feed, Rakul quoted Lilly Pultizer in her caption and wrote, "Anything is possible with sunshine and a little pink.” Rakul was seen wearing a pale pink crop top that had line drawings of faces all over it in grey, the top had a V-neck and puffed, half sleeves. The top was backless and had pink fabric coming out from the bottom at the back to tie it up into a trailing, pink bow. Rakul matched this with pink pants and strappy heels. Rakul had her hair up in a pony tail, with a few tendrils framing her face.

Rakul sported minimal nude make-up to complement her look and accessorized with delicate rings, hoops and bracelets to complete her look. Rakul pinkish, lilac co-ord set is by Store Anonym, and while it is not available on the brand's site, their co-ord outfits range between prices ₹10,000 to ₹20,000.

On the work front, Rakul Preet is currently busy shooting for her upcoming movie Doctor G which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Shefali Shah, and the trio will share screen space for the first time in the film. The upcoming movie will be based on a campus of a medical institute. While Ayushmann will be playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta, Rakul will be seen as Dr Fatima, a medical student who plays Ayushmann's senior in the film.

Apart from Doctor G, Rakul will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's MayDay, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Rakul will play the role of a pilot in MayDay, which is slated to release on April 29, 2022. Rakul also has another movie titled Thank God, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, in the pipeline.

