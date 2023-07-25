Rakul Preet Singh in backless swimsuit 'feels like a mermaid' as she chills by the pool during Dubai holiday. See pics

Rakul Preet Singh is currently holidaying in Dubai with her family. The star has been posting snippets from her time there. The most recent post shows her chilling by the swimming pool and feeling like a mermaid. She wore a colourful printed swimsuit for the photoshoot. Fans loved the picture and showered the star with compliments. Scroll through to check out Rakul's photo.

Rakul Preet Singh chills by the pool in a new photoshoot

Rakul Preet Singh in backless swimsuit chills by the pool during Dubai holiday. ( Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture of herself chilling at her resort in Dubai. The post shows her sitting by the pool and posing for the camera with an excited smile on her face. "Just feeling like a mermaid [blue heart emoji]," Rakul captioned her post. A fan commented, "Such a stylish snap." Another wrote, "She is a stunner." A few others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Rakul Preet's colourful swimsuit

Rakul Preet Singh chose a colourful swimsuit/monokini for the swimming pool photoshoot. It features a block pattern in green, white, blue and red shades and a quirky design in a pink hue. Noodle straps, a bodycon silhouette, a backless design with a cut-out, high-leg cut-outs, and a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage completed the design elements on the monokini. She styled the ensemble with tinted sunglasses, a digital watch, centre-parted open locks, and a no-makeup look.

Rakul Preet Singh's Dubai holiday

Earlier, Rakul posted a few other snippets from her Dubai holiday. She shared pictures of herself chilling on the beach in a green bikini and another where she posed in a printed mini dress. While Rakul styled the bikini set - featuring a bra top and bottoms - with an oversized shirt, sunglasses, watch, and statement rings, she wore the mini dress with chunky white sneakers, a dainty gold chain, matching earrings, open locks, and striking glam picks. See the photos below.

Meanwhile, Rakul will be seen sharing screen space with Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in a yet-to-be-titled film.