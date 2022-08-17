Rakul Preet Singh's breezy monochrome dress is the summer fashion we need

Rakul Preet Singh is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a daily basis. Rakul Preet's fashion diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Rakul Preet loves to make attires look better by decking up in them. Be it an ethnic attire or a casual ensemble, Rakul Preet can wear any and make fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Rakul Preet's Instagram profile is replete with such fashion inspo and we are always taking notes on how to ace certain looks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh is fashion goals to ace day-to-dusk style in strappy jumpsuit

Rakul Preet, a day back, shared a set of pictures from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and gave us all the summer fashion inspo we need for the midweek. Rakul Preet embraced summer in an easy breezy attire and posed for an indoor photoshoot. Rakul Preet played muse to fashion designer house Saaksha and Kinni and picked a summer dress for the pictures. Rakul Preet looked absolutely beautiful in a black and grey ruched long dress and smiled with all her heart for the camera. Rakul Preet's dress came with corset details and alternate stripes in shades of black and grey. The off-shoulder dress cascaded to a flowy long dress till her ankles, below the waist. "Just chill and do you," Rakul Preet shares her fashion mantra in the caption as she shared her pictures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul Preet further accessorised her look for the day in silver hoop earrings from the shelves of Anaqa. Styled by fashion stylist Anshika Verma, Rakul Preet wore her tresses open in soft wavy curls as she posed for the cameras. Assisted by makeup artist Salim Sayyed, Rakul Preet opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire for the day. In mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Rakul Preet looked pretty as ever.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}