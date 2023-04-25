Rakul Preet Singh sparkles in mirror-work lehenga drenched in pastel hues for latest shoot. Check out pictures here

Think heavily sequinned lehengas are the only way to make a statement and create an Instagram-worthy trousseau? Then you surely haven't considered the versatility of a mirror work lehenga. This centuries-old embroidery technique involves sewing small mirror pieces on fabric and can easily elevate your traditional wear collection from dull to dreamy. So, if you need the inspiration to include mirrors in your wardrobe, Rakul Preet Singh's latest photoshoot in a pastel-hued lehenga is a great place to start. She wore the ensemble as a showstopper at the recently-concluded fashion week.

Rakul Preet Singh sparkles in a mirror-work lehenga

Rakul Preet Singh sparkles in mirror-work lehenga drenched in pastel hues. (Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rakul Preet Singh shared pictures of herself dressed in a mirror-embellished lehenga on Instagram. The ensemble, drenched in pastel hues, is from the shelves of the label Gopi Vaid Designs. Rakul walked for the brand to launch their Spring/Summer 23 collection FIZA. She shared the pictures of her look with the caption, "Wearing a beautiful ethereal Lehenga from this collection FIZA which means summer breeze. The collection is soft, cool and easy to wear, full of mirrors and pastel colours, joyful and just perfect for the Indian summer wedding." Check out Rakul's pictures and read our download on them below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The lehenga set comes in multi-coloured pastel shades, including peach, pink, light blue and yellow hues. While the choli features a plunging U neckline, fitted bust, cropped design, tassel embellishments on the spaghetti straps and hem, mirror work done all over, and shell embroidery, the lehenga has an A-line silhouette, layered ghera, and a tassel-adorned dori tie on the waist.

Rakul draped an embellished net dupatta to complete the traditional ensemble. She chose quirky accessories, including high heels, statement rings, and stick-on mirrors to make a mang tika and a necklace.

In the end, Rakul chose centre-parted open wavy locks, subtle pink eye shadow, darkened brows, mascara on the lashes, rouged cheekbones, beaming highlighter, light contouring, glossy blush pink lip shade, and a dewy base for the glam picks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}