Rakul Preet Singh taps into sexy knit shrug trend of 2022, stuns Jackky Bhagnani

Receiving a streamlined and sexy update this New Year 2022, the the bygone fashion of shrugs is making a modern-day resurgence and Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh was seen tapping into the same in recent sultry photoshoot that stunned actor-boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani. As part of the recent Y2K revival, shrugs are making a comeback this New Year 2022 and Rakul laid the perfect fashion cues on how to ooze oomph in a shirtless knit crochet shrug.

Taking to her social media handle, Rakul shared a picture from her latest sizzling photoshoot where she turned a muse for celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and put her sartorial foot forward in a barely there look that treaded the line between lockdown-era comfort and post-pandemic hedonism. The picture featured the diva donning a pale blue shrug that was worn shirtless to add to the hotness quotient.

The pale blue long shrug sported embroidery in contrasting white thread and came with crochet designs in patches on the waist, sleeves and cuffs. It was held at the waist with a crochet string and was teamed with a pair of ripped blue denim shorts.

Rocking a messy hairstyle to ace the comfy chic look, Rakul amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look that included a dab of nude pink lipstick which matched her eyeshadow tint, highlighted cheeks, black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Striking a sultry pose for the camera, Rakul captioned the picture, “This is my sitting pretty pose #dreamer (sic).”

Needless to say, the picture set Instagram on fire and broke the Internet with close to 2 lakh likes in just an hour while still going strong. Quick to respond, Jackky commented, “OH MY MY (sic)” and punctuated it with heart-in-eyes emojis.

Jackky Bhagnani's comment on Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram picture (Instagram/rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Lakshmi Lehr.