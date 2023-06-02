Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives vacation look in a printed co-ord set breathes fresh air into the hot summer. All pics

Rakul Preet Singh is not only a talented actress but also a stunning fashion icon. Her fashion diaries continue to amaze us, with each day bringing us more stylish looks. As she basks in the beauty of Maldives, her vacation diaries ignite fashion inspiration. From the silver screen to her Maldives vacation, she astounds us with her style evolution. Whether it's a stunning red carpet ensemble or effortlessly chic beachy casuals, Rakul knows how to rock any outfit. Her latest vacation look is no exception, as she exudes allure in a printed co-ord set. Get ready to take some serious fashion notes and unleash your inner fashionista. Rakul Preet Singh is here to show you how it's done! (Also read: Rakul Preet Singh sparkles in mirror-work lehenga drenched in pastel hues for latest shoot. Check out pictures here ) Rakul Preet Singh took to the picturesque beaches of Maldives in a playful co-ord set. (Instagram/@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in printed co-ord set

On Thursday, fans were in for a delightful surprise as the actress treated them to a series of pictures on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "Magic light, magic moments." The post showcased the actress joyfully enjoying her time in the Maldives, dressed in a playful co-ord set on the sandy beach. Social media went into a frenzy as her post garnered over 300k likes and numerous comments filled with compliments from her adoring fans. Let's take a look at her pictures.

Rocking her look, the actress chose to wear a stylish co-ord set from the fashion brand Aroka, priced at ₹12k. The ensemble comprised a captivating halter top that beautifully accentuated her collarbone with its understated sensuality, adorned with a unique print and hand-ruched details. Complementing the top, she paired it with matching pants featuring intricate gulmohar petal artwork. The elasticated waistline ensured both comfort and a flattering fit, perfectly highlighting her curves.

Accessorising her ensemble, Rakul added a touch of elegance with golden button stud earrings, a sleek smartwatch adorning her wrist, and a pair of eye-catching vibrant red flats. Opting for a minimalistic makeup look, she kept it simple with nude mascara-coated lashes, a hint of blush for a natural glow, and bold red lipstick. To complete her overall appearance, she styled her hair in a chic and neat high bun, adding a touch of sophistication to her beachy vibes.