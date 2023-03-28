Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela flaunts baby bump in gorgeous blue dress at his 38th birthday bash

Actor Ram Charan turned 38 on March 27. The star celebrated the special occasion by hosting a grand birthday bash in Hyderabad, attended by family members and several celebrities from the industry, including Vijay Deverakonda, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya and others. The paparazzi clicked the stars arriving in style at the occasion. They also captured Ram's wife, Upasana Konidela, who is pregnant with their child, outside the venue. She chose a gorgeous blue dress for the party and showed off her baby bump.

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela flaunts baby bump in gorgeous blue dress. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

(Also Read | RRR actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni ditches gown for the classic silk saree made from recycled scraps at Oscars)

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela pose for the paparazzi

On Monday night, Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela hosted a lavish bash celebrating the RRR actor's 38th birthday. Paparazzi pages shared videos of the couple posing for the cameras and greeting the media before going inside to join their guests. Upasana, who is pregnant, chose a cobalt blue knee-length dress for the occasion. She styled the simple yet classy ensemble with her unmissable pregnancy glow, minimal accessories and glam picks. Keep scrolling to read our download on her outfit.

Upasana's dress for Ram Charan's 38th birthday bash comes with a V neckline, an overlapping design on the bust, half-length sleeves, intricate cut-outs on the trims, a figure-hugging silhouette highlighting her baby bump, and a knee-length hemline.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela pose for the paparazzi. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Upasana wore the dress with sleek bracelets, rings, dainty ear studs, and see-through embellished sandals. In the end, Upasana chose side-parted open wavy locks, glossy pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, subtle smoky eye shadow, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, blushed cheeks, and a dewy base for the glam picks. Her pregnancy glow added the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Ram complemented his wife in a silk-satin black printed shirt with full-length sleeves, a breezy fit and front button closures. He completed the outfit with matching pants, dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a back-swept hairdo.