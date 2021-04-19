Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt twin in white, jet off to Maldives post Covid recovery

Ranbir Kapoor and girlfriend Alia Bhatt have always been quite low key about their relationship, and the duo rarely indulge in any public displays, be it of affection or of acknowledging their relationship to their public. When the second waves of the coronavirus pandemic overtook the country, several Bollywood celebrities were infected with the virus including Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, Aditya Narayan, Kartik Aaryan, and Aamir Khan. Alia and Ranvir were also infected with the novel coronavirus and after spending (solo) time in quarantine and recovering from Covid-19, the couple are finally heading for a much needed break. The Brahmastra duo were seen heading to the International Airport in Mumbai as they made way to make it to their flight to the picturesque Maldives which has been the celebrity favourite destination amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The couple were seen making their way through the airport in matching white, Ranbir opted for light blue denims, a white T-shirt, sneakers and a white backpack for his airport look, wearing a black mask to keep his face covered and aviators as well. Alia on the other hand went for an all white ensemble which had a collared, box silhouetted top, which she paired with flowing white pants, transparent heels, her hair secured tightly in a half-parted bun, a yellow crop top inside her all white outfit, accessorizing with a large white Christian Dior tote bag to complete her airport look. Alia also opted for a black mask like beau Ranbir.

On the work front, Alia, who was last seen in the 2020 film Sadak 2, will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial Brahmastra, alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and veteran superstar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is being produced under Karan Johar's banner, Dharma Productions, and the superhero-themed movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, and Shah Rukh Khan's Darlings in the pipeline. As for Ranbir, he was last seen on the big screen in Sanju, the biopic of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt. Other than Brahmastra, Ranbir has Shamshera along with co-star Vaani Kapoor, he is also working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and has another untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan.