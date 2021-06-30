Ranveer Singh channels Jared Leto, Alessandro Michele in uber pricey Gucci look

Ranveer Singh has always had a very unique and eccentric sense of style, and the Bajirao Mastani actor has never shied away from wearing outfits most would consider bizarre and outlandish. And like most Bollywood actors, Ranveer is also a devoted member of the Gucci gang, whether its his bucket hats or monogrammed sweat suits, the Ram Leela actor simply can't keep away from the Italian luxury brand. And in his most recent post, Ranveer seems to be tipping his hat, literally, to his Gucci fam.

Most recently Ranveer combined his love for all things Gucci with his eccentric sense of style and gave us the desi version of a combined Jared Leto, another Gucci muse, and Gucci creative head Alessandro Michelle doppelganger. Sharing images of himself wearing a shiny jersey sweatshirt with web in light blue. The sweatshirt had the Gucci vintage logo label, a high neck and metal buttons, with the green and red ribbon detailing synonymous with Gucci stitched across the sleeves and shoulders. The sweatpants matched the sweatshirt and had similar metal buttons and the green and red ribbon detailing along the side of the pants. According to the Gucci website the sweatshirt is priced at $1,650 approximately ₹1,22,619 and the sweatpants are priced at $1,980 which is approximately ₹1,47,143.

Celebrity stylist Nitasha Gaurav shared images of Ranveer and wrote, "Ranveer Singh in/as Gucci." Hashtagging the image with Jackie 1961, Alessandro Michele, Jackie 1961 Gucci, referencing the black leather bag that Ranveer was holding in the photographs.

The Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag by Gucci is priced at $2,300 on the brand's website which is approximately ₹1,71,000. Ranveer also shared the images with the caption, "Alessandro, my beloved."

Ranveer Singh

In another picture, the 35-year-old can be seen wearing a monogrammed Gucci overcoat over his sweatsuit along with a red wide rimmed hat.

Watermelon Sugar singer Harry Styles - who is another Gucci muse who flaunts an equally eccentric and androgynous fashion sense - was also spotted with the Jackie 1961 small shoulder bag by Gucci in April for a segment dedicated to the Gucci Beloved campaign on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

