Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in 1.1 lakh Gucci outfit in London

Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli recently welcomed their firstborn Vamika earlier this year, and the duo have now jetted off with their little one to London for the Indian skipper's next cricket series.

The ever supportive and doting wife Anushka is always seen cheering for her husband from the sidelines, and the 33-year-old actor was even cheering him on when she was heavily pregnant and the Indian Premier League matches were being held amid the coronavirus pandemic. Anushka is always making waves whether its the movie she acts in or backs, her fiery personality, her work-life balance, her healthful lifestyle and most of the time for her stunning sartorial picks. When Anushka was cheering for Virat during her pregnancy her adorable and gorgeous outfits made several headlines.

So Anushka's appearance in a London stadium from the sidelines was much awaited by her fans. Anushka took to her Instagram feed to share an image of herself looking absolutely radiant in a white hoodie with red typography and print, joggers and slides. The new mother looked resplendent with her clear skin that did not have a drop of make-up. The Dil Dhadakne Do actor captioned the post with, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium"

Anushka wore a snake print cotton jersey hooded sweatshirt by the Italian luxury label which had typography claiming, "Guccify yourself," and "Sprovveduta eta" in red with a snake printed in the middle. The Zero actor wore this over grey track pants and Gucci sliders. According to the Gucci website, the hoodie is priced at €980 which is approximately ₹87,000. And the price of the slides is around $436 which is approximately ₹31,000.

The hoodie by Gucci





Sharing a note on motherhood, Anushka had taken to Instagram to write, "We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy"

While Anushka herself has been missing from the silver screen she has been producing many interesting projects like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, and she is all set to launch the late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil.