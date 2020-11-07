Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma cheers for Virat Kohli in blazing red dress at RCB vs SRH match. Get the affordable look in Rs 900

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 15:29 IST

Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with IPL Team Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, and the couple recently shared some loved up pictures from the cricketers recent birthday celebration in Dubai. Although Kohli’s team lost the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday night, like most RCB matches this season, Anushka stood in the stands cheering her husband, looking radiant with her pregnancy glow. Anushka’s maternity fashion is also on point, and the Sultan actor has been sporting a lot of smock dresses to accomodate her cute bump and she is absolutely loving her hoops. The actor was spotted wearing the blazing red coloured smock dress, red being one of RCB’s colours, huge hoops and her hair tucked neatly behind her ears. She sported no make-up as usual and cheered for her husband from the stands. Unfortunately, SRH won the match by six wickets.

✨️❤️'BABY MOMMY'❤️✨️

Just a reminder : No Negativity around her please 💫🧿

[ #AnushkaSharma ] pic.twitter.com/BiPNYpb4xD — Sɐɹɐɥ🌺 (@OneNOnlyyy) November 6, 2020

Talking about the loss, Virat said after the match, “Maybe a bit of nerves, maybe a bit of hesitation, we need to be more expressive with the bat. We didn’t have any phases in the game where we got away from the opposition. We just allowed bowlers to bowl to the areas they wanted to and didn’t put enough pressure on them. In the last two-three games, we have hit it straight to the fielders, lot of good shots going to the fielders. It has been a strange kind of phase in the last four-five games.”

Twitterati however couldn’t help but shower love on Anushka for being such a supportive wife, one fan wrote, “She deserves only happiness. Her constant support for RCB and Virat despite everything negativity she goes through...(sic)”.

If you’re loving Anushka’s look check out these stunning red dresses on Amazon:

