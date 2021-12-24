Ranveer Singh's bold white tuxedo, black bow tie is fashion inspo for grooms

Love or hate his fashion style but you can certainly not ignore it since no one pulls off dapper or quirky looks with equal panache like Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and this week was no different. Are you a modern groom who is looking for men’s formalwear and trying to chase down the latest trends? Search no more as Ranveer is here to sort your fashion woes with his formal wear staple of white tuxedo and a black bow tie at 83's red carpet premiere.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor shared a slew of pictures from his recent photoshoot which is undoubtedly, fashion inspo for modern groom. The pictures feature Ranveer donning a custom sunburst structured tuxedo.

The tuxedo came with a spotless white shirt, teamed with a pair of well-fitted white tapered pants and layered with a white cut sleeves vest. The attire was rounded off with a white satin jacket made of metallic polymer fabric that came with a single button, a style that was once reserved for only casual events.

The one button jacket is slowly making it's way into more formal atmospheres and is the most formal in modern menswear. Looking chic without feeling overly stiff, Ranveer pulled off the style well and slew a sure-fire way to pull ahead of the pack when it comes to the fashion stakes.

Though we’re used to seeing him in more funky attires, Ranveer sure cleans up nice and knows how to rock even a white suit which is a bold fashion statement. He completed his attire with a pair of black breeches and a black velvet bow tie to shift focus from too much white space making his chest stand out.

To make things a little more out of the box, the handsome hunk rocked a pair of sunglasses as he flashed his signature funky poses while having his photo taken. He accessorised his look with a watch and finger rings and pulled back his gelled locks into a low ponytail hairstyle.

The custom made white tuxedo is credited to Indian fashion designer, Amit Aggarwal's eponymous label that boasts of a new and inimitable couture language, light-weight clothing with voluminous shapes using recycled materials and innovative patterns combined with intricate fabrications inspired by science, which is evident in his design ideology today. Ranveer Singh was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Eka Lakhani.

