Ranveer Singh slays airport look in 2 lakh reversible Gucci jacket

From red carpets to airport looks, Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh takes the Gucci style game up a notch every time he steps out and this Thursday is no different as he opted for a reversible Gucci jacket to grab eyeballs at the airport. Whether it is his dapper look in a Gucci pantsuit or quirky style in a tracksuit by the luxury fashion house, we are in love with his effortless ease of slaying the androgynous fashion like only he could.

Taking to his social media handle ahead of the weekend, Ranveer shared a slew of his pictures from a recent photoshoot as he put his sartorial foot forward at the airport. Flaunting another Gucci look, Ranveer slew in a beige and brown reversible jacket and the Freddie Mercury vibes were unmissable.

The pictures featured the actor donning a casual white round-neck T-shirt teamed with a pair of grey denim jeans which were held at the waist with a tan leather belt. Ranveer layered the attire with a reversible GG jacket that had a leather Gucci vintage logo patch on one side, which was first introduced in the 1970s, and a beige and brown GG cotton nylon ripstop on the other side.

The jacket sported a pointed collar, front button flap pockets, gathered hem and cuffs along with a zipper closure. Made in Italy, the jacket was made of cotton, polyamide and polyester fabrics.

cRanveer accessorised it with a pair of sunglasses, a gold finger ring and a wristwatch. Pulling back his gelled his into a low ponytail, Ranveer nailed an uncanny resemblance with the British singer and his fitness trainer Lloyd Stevens was quick to comment, “Fred Mercury would be proud (sic).”

Ranveer Singh's fitness coach Lloyd Stevens comments on his Instagram post (Instagram/ranveersingh)

The Gucci jacket belongs to the fashion label's Ouverture collection. It originally costs $ 2,700 which converts to ₹2,03,797 approximately on the designer website.

Ranveer Singh's jacket from Gucci (gucci.com)

Ranveer Singh's love for quirky dressing or Italian fashion brand, Gucci, is no secret and though we admire the confidence with which he pulls off every eccentric style, his latest pictures are a sartorial treat for fashion sore eyes.

