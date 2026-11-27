Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha Thadani, needs no introduction. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the actor often turns heads with her stylish looks. Recently, she was seen wearing a black halter blouse paired with a sequinned mini skirt, striking the perfect balance between chic and party-ready. Let’s decode her look.
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Decoding Rasha Thadani’s look
Rasha sparkles in a black halter blouse and sequinned mini skirt. Her top features glossy satin and a a high halter neckline that wraps around her neck, creating soft folds. She paired the top with a black embellished mini skirt that has an all-over sequin and reflective embellishment. It has a body-skimming silhouette that balances the relatively fluid top, and the short hemline gives the ensemble a youthful, party-ready feel.
Accessories, makeup, and hairstyle
Rasha complemented her look with a beautiful black quilted mini handbag that features a metallic chain detail along the handle. Its compact, structured appearance contrasts with the fluidity of the satin top and the black colour ties in with the skirt, creating continuity. The metallic chain adds a little shine without making the accessories overwhelming.{{/usCountry}}
Rasha complemented her look with a beautiful black quilted mini handbag that features a metallic chain detail along the handle. Its compact, structured appearance contrasts with the fluidity of the satin top and the black colour ties in with the skirt, creating continuity. The metallic chain adds a little shine without making the accessories overwhelming.{{/usCountry}}
Her accessories are kept relatively minimal. She wore tiny diamond studs and a black bracelet as accessories. She kept her hair in soft, loose waves with a subtle side parting. For makeup, she opted for a natural, glossy complexion with defined eyes with dark eyeliner, softly sculpted cheeks, and muted pink-nude lipstick.
How to recreate this look?
Rasha’s outfit can be perfectly worn for cocktail parties, birthday celebrations, fashion events, evening dinners, club or lounge outings, and destination wedding after-parties. You can play with the colours and textures and might consider a yellow frill mini skirt with a white halter-neck top for day events.
More about Rasha Thadani
Daughter of actor Raveena Tandon and film distributor Anil Thadani, Rasha Thadani is an Indian actor who works in Hindi and Telugu cinema. She made her acting debut in the 2025 Hindi period drama Azaad directed by Abhishek Kapoor, co-starring Aaman Devgan. Her performance in ‘Uyi Amma’ brought early recognition and the Best Female Debut award at IIFA. She made her Telugu debut in the 2026 romance drama Srinivasa Mangapuram as Manga opposite Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni in a film directed by Ajay Bhupathi. She is all set to star in Saurabh Gupta’s Laikey Laikaa, co-starring Abhay Verma in early 2027.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.
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