Shilpa Shetty to Raveena Tandon, Bollywood dazzles in glamorous festive looks at Ramesh Taurani's annual Diwali party
Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Rasha Thadani and other celebrities attended Ramesh Taurani’s Mumbai Diwali party. Here are the best-dressed stars.
Film producer Ramesh Taurani hosted his annual Diwali party in Mumbai last night, November 3, with celebrities attending the celebrations in dazzling festive looks. The guest list included stars like Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Iulia Vântur, Mrunal Thakur, Rasha Thadani, Bobby Deol, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth. Here's a look at the best-dressed celebs from the celebrations:
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Raveena Tandon
Raveena made a splash at the Diwali bash in a vibrant olive-green kurta set adorned with intricate gold Mukaish work and zari embroidery. Her festive-ready ensemble features an asymmetrical kurta with flared full-length sleeves and a relaxed silhouette, styled with flared pants and a silk dupatta. The purple borders on the ensemble add a pleasant contrasting detail. Lastly, a gold choker necklace, matching earrings, kadhas, and rings rounded off the styling.
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor attended Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash in a mirror-work-embellished ensemble featuring an armour-like blouse and skirt set, elegantly styled with a dupatta adorned with mirror-adorned tassels. She accessorised the eye-catching look with statement earrings, rings, and a slicked-back top knot. Minimal glam added a refined touch to her festive look.
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty attended the bash with her husband, Raj Kundra. The actor opted for a metallic, silver statement saree look for the occasion, decked with delicate sequins and reflective mirror embellishments. The pre-draped saree features a skirt with a slit on the side, a floor-grazing pleated dupatta, and a stylish blouse with a V-neckline. She accessorised the look with slingback kitten heels, a centre-parted wavy hairdo, striking glam, and an embellished box clutch.
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth
Aditi and Siddharth chose elegant traditional ensembles in contrasting hues for the pre-Diwali celebrations hosted by Ramesh Taurani. While Aditi wore a rani pink lehenga set embroidered in gold gota patti work and leheriya pattern, Siddharth complemented her in a brown bandhgala jacket worn over a matching asymmetric kurta, ivory flared silk pants, and stylish dress shoes. Dangling earrings, a centre-parted wavy hairdo, and minimal dewy glam rounded off her look.
Rasha Thadani
Rasha attended the Diwali bash in a gorgeous navy blue lehenga set, decked in intricate gold-zari embroidery. The ensemble features a kurta-style sleeveless blouse and a flared lehenga skirt, which Rasha elevated with an organza dupatta embroidered with gold lace. She accessorised her look with statement jhumki earrings, cocktail rings, and statement heels. Lastly, a gajra-adorned slicked-back bun, kohl-lined eyes, and a minimal base rounded off her look.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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