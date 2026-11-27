A popular restaurant chain in China is facing backlash after allegedly telling its female employees to wear makeup. Founded in Shanghai, the Japanese-style hotpot buffet chain Niu New Sukiyaki saw controversy erupt after a customer posted about the alleged policy on social media. A former employee claimed that some female staff have to get up at 5 am to put on makeup. (Representational use). (Unsplash) more

The customer noted that in addition to the tiresome serving job, servers also have to worry about wearing makeup. The chain recently went viral for introducing “introvert-friendly” solo booths for its customers.

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While some outlets of the chain allegedly enforce the rule only for servers, at other places it also applies to cleaners and chefs, reported the Chinese media outlet Vista Hydrogen Business.

However, the same rule is allegedly not applicable for the male staff at the chain. Though they need to look clean and presentable, they are not required to wear makeup.

Reportedly, the chain gives full-time staff a monthly “make-up allowance”. However, many employees think that the rule is unreasonable. In addition to servers, store managers are expected to wear makeup, including false eyelashes, lipstick, and eyeshadow.

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One former employee, while talking to the media, claimed that staff often have to get up at 5 am to get ready for work because they have to put on makeup. Another individual who was not selected for a part-time job at the chain claimed that she was turned down because she lacked makeup skills and didn’t use hairspray.

The restaurant chain has not yet addressed the backlash or the allegations.