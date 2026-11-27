Donations collected from Rome’s Trevi Fountain have fallen by around €200,000 in the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period last year. The decline comes months after the city introduced a €2 entry fee for tourists wanting to access the area closest to the historic fountain. Caritas Roma, the charity that collects the coins, told Italian daily Il Messaggero that the new rules may have contributed to the drop. Tourists are throwing fewer coins into Rome's Trevi Fountain. (Unsplash) more

Trevi Fountain's coin-throwing tradition The Trevi Fountain is one of Rome’s most popular tourist attractions, drawing millions of visitors every year. According to an old tradition, tourists throw a coin over their shoulder into the fountain while facing away from it. The ritual is believed to ensure their return to Rome or help fulfil a wish.

The custom became popular among tourists worldwide after the 1954 Hollywood romantic comedy Three Coins in the Fountain. Beyond its cultural significance, the tradition also serves a charitable purpose. The coins collected from the fountain are used to fund welfare projects for vulnerable people in Rome.

(Also read: Rome introduces Trevi Fountain access fee to curb coin-tossing crowds)

Entry fee to be blamed for drop in donations? The Rome unit of Caritas, a church-run charity responsible for collecting the coins, reported a shortfall of around €200,000 ( ₹2 crore approximately) between January and September 2026, compared with the same period in 2025.

The weight of coins retrieved from the fountain also declined. More than 28 tonnes were collected during the first nine months of 2025, compared with around 22.7 tonnes during the same period this year, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.

Rome introduced a €2 entry fee on February 2 this year to manage overcrowding and protect the historic monument. The fountain's sunken basin is separated from the surrounding area by a low barrier. Tourists must pay to access the area closest to the water between 9 am and 10 pm, while Rome residents and certain eligible visitors can enter for free. Viewing the fountain from the surrounding square remains free.

(Also read: Paying for a selfie: Rome starts charging for Trevi Fountain)

“The closure of the direct access to the Trevi Fountain might be a factor,” Giustino Trincia, the director of Caritas Roma, told Il Messaggero.

Caritas has estimated that coin collections could decline by 10% to 15% based on the current trend. However, a spokesperson for the charity told The Guardian that the figures so far did not include foreign currency coins, suggesting the overall impact might be smaller. The spokesperson said Caritas would not make any further public statements on the decline.

How the donations support Rome's vulnerable The coins collected from the Trevi Fountain are an important source of funding for Caritas Roma's welfare initiatives. The charity uses the money to support low-income families, homeless people and others in need, including through food banks and free meal services.

Around €1.86 million was collected from the fountain in 2025. Between 2022 and 2025, the total donations amounted to approximately €7 million.

Caritas said its free meal service, funded partly by the fountain's donations, provided an average of around 317,000 meals annually over four years. Its medical centre also delivered approximately 21,000 medical services each year to around 3,500 patients.

The new entry fee, meanwhile, generates revenue for the city. Rome officials estimate that it could bring in around €6.5 million annually. The proceeds are intended to fund the maintenance and restoration of historic monuments, including the Trevi Fountain, as well as free entry to municipal museums for Rome residents.