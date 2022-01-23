Rashmika Mandanna's elegance shines in handcrafted organza saree worth 31k: Check out photos here

Actor Rashmika Mandanna's simple elegance and beauty are taking over the internet once again. The star took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in an organza saree for a promotional event of Allu Arjun's film Pushpa: The Rise in Hyderabad. She nailed the Indian ethnic look, fit for the modern Indian woman, quite effortlessly.

On January 22, Rashmika posted two pictures of herself wearing a handcrafted off-white organza saree with her 27.9 million strong Instagram family. She captioned the post, "Let the beauty of what you love be what you do. -Rumi." The six yards is from the shelves of the homegrown high-street fashion label Ankita Jain. If you wish to add the ensemble to your wardrobe, we found where you can get this exact look.

See Rashmika's post here:

Rashmika's off-white saree, made with fluid organza, features raw silk borders and delicate hand embellishments done in floral patterns on the pallu, pleats and border. She wore the saree in the traditional draping style and teamed it with a pearl white sleeveless blouse in duchess satin. The choli comes with a plunging neckline and back.

If you wish to buy this look for your wedding collection, we found the price details for you. It is called the Luna Saree and will cost you ₹31,500.

The Luna Saree. (ankitajain.co)

Rashmika teamed the lightweight, trendy and dreamy six-yards with statement jewel pieces. She chose an ornate gold necklace, gold ring and eye-grabbing pair of earrings.

A dainty gold bindi, centre-parted open tresses, glowing skin, mascara-clad lashes, subtle eye make-up, and blushed cheeks completed her glam picks.

Rashmika teamed the dreamy six-yards with statement jewel pieces.

One can easily pull off Rashmika's beauteous ensemble during the wedding season. This simple yet elegant look is a must-have for your wedding guest wardrobe and will help you make heads turn with minimal effort. You can style the six yards with statement jewellery pieces like Rashmika or glam things up with bold make-up.

What do you think of Rashmika's ethnic look?

