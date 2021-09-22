Rashmika Mandanna in red bodycon gown reminds us of Deepika Padukone's Met Gala look, see pics

Actor Rashmika Mandanna attended the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) this week in Mumbai in a bright red one-shoulder gown. The star looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the ensemble, as she made a head-turning style statement in it. However, her look instantly reminded us of Deepika Padukone's thigh-high slit Prabal Gurung dress that she wore for the Met Gala in 2018.

Rashmika's red carpet look was posted on the official Instagram account of SIIMA. Her dress for the awards night was from the shelves of designer Gaurav Gupta's label.

As for Deepika, her iconic Met Gala look was by New York City-based fashion designer Prabal Gurung. Though both the dresses featured a few different elements, their striking similarities made us fall in love with both the star's looks. Just like Deepika, Rashmika's look also featured a one-shoulder exaggerated sleeve, bodycon silhouette, and a sleek hairdo. See for yourself:

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna is all smiles as she poses in chic pantsuit for date night

Rashmika Mandanna arrived on the red carpet this week strutting like a total diva in a one-shoulder floor-sweeping dress. Her ensemble featured an exaggerated one-shoulder sleeve with gathered details that extended to the torso. The body-sculpting silhouette and flowy hemline of the gown elevated the Geetha Govindam actor's look.

Rashmika chose to style the ensemble with minimal accessories like statement gold rings and ear studs. She left her tresses open in a middle-parted sleeked back style and adorned it with embellished hairpins. For glam, she chose nude lip shade, on-fleek eyebrows, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

Rashmika Mandanna on SIIMA red carpet. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Deepika Padukone at 2018 Met Gala.

On the other hand, Deepika made global waves with her steaming 2018 Met Gala look, which is quite similar to Rashmika's attire. Her Prabal Gurung dress also featured an OTT one-shoulder with gathered effects that extended to the torso and skirt. The thigh-high slit, long train and body-hugging silhouette added to the sexy charm.

Deepika had worn the gown with a wet-hair look, statement-making gold pearl rings, sparkly ear danglers, and red suede pumps. Her bold make-up, including shimmery eye shadow, blushed cheek, sharp contour, mascara-laden lashes, and striking red lips, added an oomph factor.

Which look do you prefer the most?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter