Rashmika Mandanna looks effortlessly stylish in black floral midi dress for Cocktail 2 promotions: Check total price

The promotions for Cocktail 2 are in full swing as the much-anticipated film gears up for its theatrical release on June 19. With the cast busy making appearances ahead of the big release, Rashmika Mandanna has been turning every promotional outing into a fashion moment. From chic business casual ensembles to effortlessly elegant evening looks, the actor has been serving one standout appearance after another. Her latest look was no exception.

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Stepping out in a striking black floral midi dress, Rashmika’s subtle but glamorous look got fans buzzing with excitement, proving once again that sometimes the simplest silhouettes make the strongest style statement. The 30-year-old actor was joined by her Cocktail 2 co-stars Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor on stage as the trio continued the film's promotional tour ahead of its release. Let’s take a closer look at what she wore!

Rashmika Mandanna’s dress at Cocktail 2 promotions

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{{^usCountry}} For the promotional rounds of Cocktail 2, Rashmika Mandanna embraced subtle elegance and balanced sophistication in a striking floral bodycon dress. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the actor stepped out in the Hemant and Nandita Johi Midi Dress, a sleeveless, high-neck silhouette crafted in a rich midnight-black velvet-like fabric. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the promotional rounds of Cocktail 2, Rashmika Mandanna embraced subtle elegance and balanced sophistication in a striking floral bodycon dress. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the actor stepped out in the Hemant and Nandita Johi Midi Dress, a sleeveless, high-neck silhouette crafted in a rich midnight-black velvet-like fabric. {{/usCountry}}

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The fitted design hugged her frame beautifully, while strategic ruching along the waist and hips skimmed her silhouette and added texture and dimension. What truly elevated the look was the placement of oversized floral motifs in warm shades of blush pink, mauve, rust, and cream, cascading diagonally across the dress and creating a painterly effect against the dark backdrop. The midi-length silhouette felt sleek and refined, proving that florals can be just as impactful beyond springtime dressing.

Styling and accessories

Rashmika paired the ensemble with Jimmy Choo's Brigitte 100 Pumps, whose streamlined silhouette elongated the look while perfectly complementing the dress. Her jewellery was minimal yet polished, featuring delicate rings stacked across her fingers and a pair of elegant blue gemstone drop earrings that added a subtle pop of colour. The restrained accessorising allowed the floral detailing and luxurious texture of the dress to remain the focal point.

Hair and makeup

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Rashmika’s long brunette locks were styled in soft, glossy waves, with the front sections gently swept back and pinned away from the face, creating a beachy half-up hairstyle. For makeup, the Chhaava actor opted for radiant skin with a natural finish. Softly defined eyes, neatly groomed brows, subtle eyeliner, and fluttery lashes enhanced her features without looking dramatic. A muted rosy lip and a hint of blush completed the look, delivering a fresh, youthful glow that paired seamlessly with the dress's feminine floral motifs.

Price breakdown

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Rashmika's promotional ensemble combined luxury fashion with effortless styling. Her Hemant and Nandita Johi Midi Dress is priced at ₹20,520, while her Jimmy Choo Brigitte 100 Pumps retail for €750 (approximately ₹82,521.75). Together, the outfit comes to ₹1.03 lakh, excluding jewellery and other accessories.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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