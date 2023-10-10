Rekha turns 69: Remembering iconic fashion moments of the actor; from Kanjeevaram sarees to anarkalis of Umrao Jaan

The veteran actor and evergreen diva of Bollywood, Rekha, turns 69 today. The actor made an everlasting mark with her performances in films like Silsila, Umrao Jaan, Khoobsurat, Khoon Bhari Maang, Aastha and more. However, her undeniable sartorial prowess in traditional silhouettes has inspired generations. Now in her late 60s, Rekha has continued to immerse herself in the finest the fashion world has to offer. While recognised for her signature Kanjeevarams, the star has served incredible and unforgettable fashion moments. So, today, on her birthday, we decided to round up some of Rekha's iconic looks (including sarees) that we love from her red-carpet appearances and movies.

Happy Birthday Rekha: Remembering iconic fashion moments

The Dior Show Look

Rekha attended the Dior Fall 23 show by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Creative Director of Christian Dior, at the Gateway Of India. She chose a timeless Kanjeevaram silk saree in mauve and gold hues for the occasion. She wore the brocade six yards with a matching half-sleeve blouse, gold and red bangles, a gold embellished potli bag, a Kundan necklace, jhumkis, statement rings, gajras, and heels. A centre-parted sleek bun, shimmery eye shadow, dark pink lip shade, and glowing skin rounded it off.

Umrao Jaan

Rekha in a still from Umrao Jaan.

Rekha's captivating kohl-lined gaze and nazakat captured the heartbreak and tragedy of the 1981 film Umrao Jaan. The career-defining role won her the National Film Award for Best Actress. The film made anarkalis synonymous with the actor's name, and Rekha dressed in a lustrous silk anarkali styled with emerald and pearl jewels, one of the iconic shots of Indian cinema.

The Siren in Red from Parineeta

Rekha in a still from the song Kaisi Paheli Zindangani from Parineeta. (YouTube)

Rekha famously grabbed eyeballs when she gave a scene-stealing performance in the song Kaisi Paheli Zindangani from Parineeta dressed in a red and black embroidered net saree and an off-shoulder blouse. Later, the party-girl ensemble served as a mood board for soirées for many years. Lastly, Rekh's siren eyes, bold red lip shade, a rose hair accessory, and net gloves added an extra oomph.

The Kanjeevaram sarees

Rekha's name is synonymous with silk sarees.

Rekha's name is synonymous with silk sarees. Cultivated without an army of stylists, Rekha's signature look has inspired many to embrace the evergreen six yards. From Kanjeevaram silks to multicoloured Benarasi weaves, the veteran's wardrobe features the ultimate masterclass on wearing heritage silk sarees. Above are some of our favourite silk sarees that Rekha donned during events, including the gorgeous turquoise and gold brocade drape she wore to the NMACC Gala.

The Pant Sarees

Rekha wears two gorgeous pants sarees while attending events in B-town.

While Kanjeevarams and Benarasi sarees are some of Rekha's favourite looks, the veteran actor never shies away from experimenting. Recently, she has started wearing pant sarees while attending awards shows or events in B-town. The first photo shows Rekha in a Manish Malhotra ivory saree featuring intricate embroidery and gold gota patti work. She wore it with a silk full-sleeved blouse, matching pants, embellished platform heels, kadhas, a potli bag, earrings, and bold red lip shade. The second photo shows her in an ivory and gold brocade silk saree, matching blouse and pants styled with similar aesthetics.

