Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Shanaya Kapoor looks steamy in 78k lehenga
fashion

Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding: Shanaya Kapoor looks steamy in 78k lehenga

Shanaya Kapoor drops steamy ethnic pictures from Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding and best friends Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan along with actor-cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can’t stop gushing as she adds a bloom of colour in a mustard blurred polka print lehenga set paired with strappy crop blouse
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:55 AM IST
Shanaya Kapoor looks steamy at Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani’s wedding in 78k lehenga(Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

The wedding of Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor with longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani have taken the Internet by storm after pictures from the intimate ceremony at her father Anil Kapoor’s bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai started flooding on social media feeds. Shanaya Kapoor’s stylist was the first to confirm the news as she dropped the 21-year-old’s smoking hot pictures in her traditional best and captioned it “for #RheaKiShaadi (sic)”.

Taking to her social media handle, Shanaya too shared a slew of pictures which showed her putting her sartorial foot forward to ace the slay game. The pictures featured Shanaya adding a bloom of colour by donning a mustard blurred polka print lehenga set which she teamed with an Ahir embroidered blouse.

The strappy crop blouse came with a sexy sweetheart neckline and Shanaya completed her attire with a striped organza dupatta that sported cowrie shells detailing. Accessorising her look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a gold bangle, Shanaya left her silky tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

Wearing a dab of coral orange lipstick shade, Shanaya amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes that were well-defined with black eyeliner streaks and filled-in eyebrows. Shanaya struck elegant poses for the camera and best friends Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan along with actor-cousin Sonam Kapoor Ahuja could not stop gushing over the steamy pictures.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor's comments on Shanaya Kapoor's pictures (Instagram/shanayakapoor02)

The lehenga set is credited to Indian fashion designer, Arpita Mehta’s eponymous label that boasts of minimalist yet fashion-forward ensembles and feature a seamless blend of ethnic and contemporary designs which enhances the feminine silhouette. The lehenga choli originally costs 78,000 on the designer website.

 

Shanaya Kapoor's lehenga set from Arpita Mehta (arpitamehtaofficial.com)

Shanaya Kapoor was styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri.

Topics
bollywood rhea kapoor karan boolani anil kapoor shanaya kapoor arpita mehta tanya ghavri
