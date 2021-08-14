Shanaya Kapoor's fitness mantra is 'weights before dates' in new gym post, Maheep Kapoor reacts

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has a fitness mantra to achieve a sculpted midriff and toned body, and it comes with a hilarious twist. Her tip will help you set your weekend priorities straight by putting weights before dates. Yes, you read that right.

Shanaya shared a picture of herself during a workout session at the gym with a funny caption. The Gen-Z fashionista understands the importance of taking care of the body and her post proves the same.

The 21-year-old showed off her toned midriff in the photo, and for the caption, she wrote, "weights before dates." Her mom, Maheep Kapoor also reacted to the post.

Shanaya's trainer Rohan Apte reshared her post and captioned it, "Weekend priorities set right." Well, we agree.

Rohan Apte's Instagram story.

Shanaya flaunted her toned abs in a bodycon crop top teamed with a pair of darker grey shorts for the gym photo. She left her locks open for the click and teamed her workout attire with white lace-up chunky sneakers.

Shanaya's gram cracked up her followers. Some celebrities like Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Deanne Panday were impressed with her gym picture and appreciated her efforts in the comments section.

Shanaya Kapoor's comments section.

This is not the first time that Shanaya has shared a glimpse of her exercise routine with fans. Not long ago, she posted a video of herself sweating it out at the gym while doing a Front Lat pulldown workout. Shanaya nailed the intense routine wearing a racerback grey crop top over a blue sports bra and black printed workout tights.

Watch the video here:

On the professional front, Shanaya is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions. She is also a part of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Karan Johar's talent management firm. Earlier, she had worked as an assistant director on her sister Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, directed by Sharan Sharma.

