Shanaya Kapoor goes glam in crop top and skirt for shoot, Khushi Kapoor is obsessed

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor has got the fashion police hooked once again to her sartorial choices after she shared pictures from a latest photoshoot. Today, she posted pictures of herself dressed in a black crop top and beige bodycon skirt on Instagram, and Khushi Kapoor is obsessed with the look.

Giving us the ultimate party ensemble for the summer season, Shanaya slipped into a textured bralette-style crop top. She wore the top with a skirt that came in a beige colour and looked absolutely glamorous.

Bollywood stylist Sheefa J Gilani styled the 21-year-old for the shoot.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif copies Shanaya Kapoor's affordable tie-dye look for shoot, see pics

Shanaya wore a sleeveless crop top that featured a plunging V neckline. The top had a striped pattern all over the torso that added depth to the otherwise plain black look.

Shanaya wore the cropped top with a ribbed midi skirt that had a knee-slit on the front. It had a ribbed pattern on the waistline.

Shanaya chose to go sans accessories with the outfit for the sensuous photoshoot. She left her luscious tresses open in a side parting with the crop top and skirt combination. She styled the locks in soft waves.

Shanaya Kapoor went sans accessories with her look. (Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)

She chose minimal dewy make-up, nude pink lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, kohl-adorned eyes, beaming highlighter and a hint of blush on the cheeks to glam up her look.

Shanaya’s outfit is a perfect fit for a date with your beau or a late-night party with friends. Her look impressed many netizens, even her cousin, Khushi Kapoor and best friend, Navya Nanda. While Navya dropped a fire emoticon, Khushi commented, “Obsessed.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor’s little sister has been breaking the internet with her glam looks even before her big Bollywood debut. Her style screams Gen-Z trends and makes us want to steal a page from her fashion book. And this latest look definitely falls in this category.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter