Shanaya Kapoor shares random clicks of her self-care routine, from gym to coffee

There is nothing more essential than following a self-care routine to keep yourself happy, and no one knows this better than the Gen-Z fashionista, Shanaya Kapoor. The star understands the importance of taking care of the body, be it by indulging in delectable dishes or by sweating it out at the gym.

Shanaya took to Instagram today to post pictures and videos of herself indulging in a self-care routine.

She shared the post with the caption, “random clicks of self-care.” It gave a glimpse of Shanaya’s love for coffee, chocolate pancakes, skincare and her gym routine.

As we all stay at home and fight the coronavirus pandemic, self-care becomes an essential part of our daily lives. Shanaya’s post is a gentle reminder for us all to get on the self-care bandwagon and indulge in things that we love to do.

The first picture in the post is of Shanaya holding a coffee mug while taking a mirror selfie. The second one is a close-up of chocolate pancakes. Next is her boomerang video in which she is wearing a therapy LED face mask for her skincare routine.

Shanaya also shared a selfie in which she stood in front of gym equipment wearing a grey sports bra and dual-toned training tights. She flaunted her toned midriff in the picture.

Shanaya’s post garnered more than 53,000 likes within an hour of being shared on the photo-sharing app. Her mother, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan, who starred on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, also dropped love-filled comments on her post.

Currently, Shanaya is getting ready to make her Bollywood debut with a film by Dharma Productions. She is a part of filmmaker Karan Johar’s talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency as well. Earlier, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter worked as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor.

