Shanaya Kapoor flexes muscles at the gym, Navya Naveli Nanda calls her champion

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is the newest celeb in B-Town to inspire fans on social media to get on the fitness bandwagon. Her latest video on Instagram is proof. The Gen-Z fashionista understands the importance of taking care of the body, and she recently hit the gym to do just that by practising Front Lat pulldown.

Shanaya took to the photo-sharing app to post a video of herself sweating it hard at the gym with the help of her trainer Rohan Apte. She also shared a picture of herself flexing her muscles at the gym.

Shanaya captioned her post, "Getting there," with several emoticons, including a devil face, tongue-out and flexed muscle. Dressed in a racerback grey crop top worn over a blue sports bra and black printed workout tights, Shanaya nailed the intense routine.

ALSO READ: Shanaya Kapoor shares random clicks of her self-care routine, from gym to coffee

Shanaya did a Front Lat pulldown workout in the video. It is a fantastic exercise to strengthen the latissimus dorsi muscle, the broadest muscle present in the back. These muscles promote good postures and spinal stability.

Front Lat pulldown also strengthens the trapezius muscles present behind the neck. They control the neck's movement, as well as the shoulders. The workout also targets the forearms, upper chest area, and triceps.

After Shanaya shared the post, it instantly went viral and garnered more than 63,000 likes and several comments. Her best friend Navya Nanda, Sussanne Khan, parents Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, and Seema Khan also took to the comments section to praise Shanaya.

See their comments:

Comments on Shanaya Kapoor's post

Currently, Shanaya is getting ready to make her Bollywood debut with a film by Dharma Productions. She is a part of filmmaker Karan Johar's talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency as well. Earlier, Sanjay Kapoor's daughter worked as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starring Janhvi Kapoor.

So, are you working out today?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON