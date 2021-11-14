Riteish Deshmukh turns yellow jacket, pants into new menswear winter obsession

Leaving the cosy warm blanket in cold months is the last thing that men want to do but Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh got them thinking again as he treated the Internet to a flood of his sartorially elegant pictures that instantly turned yellow jacket and pants into new menswear winter obsession. Setting men looking forward to cold-weather dressing, Riteish slew in a yellow double breasted jacket and a pair of side-striped trousers and his viral pictures from latest photoshoot are to be blamed for delaying winters single-handedly.

Taking to his social media handle, the actor shared a couple of his pictures that show him flaunting his dapper look while breaking the monotony of black and white or dark hued menswear. The pictures feature the handsome hunk donning a causal round neck yellow T-shirt that came with full sleeves and was layered with a matching double breasted jacket.

The sport jacket came with extended lapel in a double breasted style and ended with metal buckle closure. Riteish teamed it with a pair of yellow straight leg trousers that came with contrasting burgundy side stripe details.

Sporting a curly side-parted hairstyle, Riteish completed his attire with a pair of monochromic Christian Louboutin sneakers. Striking happy candids for the camera, he captioned the pictures, “Exist Freely.. Exist loudly (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to clothing brand Line Outline that boasts of a range of ready to wear clothing with a fluid narrative and blending in clean tailored looks with sporty minimalism. While the jacket originally costs ₹18,000 on the designer website, the trousers were priced at ₹7,500.

Riteish Deshmukh's jacket from Line Outline (lineoutline.in)

Riteish Deshmukh's trousers from Line Outline (lineoutline.in)

Riteish Deshmukh was styled by celebrity fashion stylists at Who Wore What When.

