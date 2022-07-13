RK Jewellers brings to stage regal elegance

With passion for jewellery and a desire to create timeless jewels, RK Jewellers was established in 1993, with its flagship store in South Extension II. In its three decades of existence, the brand has gradually carved its niche, built a business upon artistic excellence, superb craftsmanship, trust and relationships.

RK Jewellers’ atelier is known for unparalleled designs, meticulous crafting and natural purity. With a wide, exotic range of timeless pieces, it embodies elegance and taste in an effortless combination of heritage and contemporary influences. Today, it stands proud as a shining beacon of what a high-end jewellery brand ought to be.

RK Jewellers store in South Ex, New Delhi

Association with IMS

Jewellery is a very important part of style, which adds class and timelessness to it. Hence, RK Jewellers is thrilled to partner with Hindustan Times’ India’s Most Stylish (IMS) Awards. It was something they wanted to do, as this platform truly recognises various personalities for their style quotient.

Jewellery to be launched at IMS

In honouring generations and evoking reverence, heirloom jewellery transcends time without losing its charm. That’s the kind of jewellery they will be showcasing at this event. Heirlooms preserve the memories attached to them, as they are passed on from generation to generation. There is something amazing about how a piece of custom jewellery can bridge generation gap.

Royal gold and kundan necklace in 22k hallmarked gold

A statement rose cut diamond necklace with Columbian emeralds

Showrunners at the forefront

At the forefront, running the show are Rohan Sharma and Prakshi Sharma. Prakshi is an award-winning designer from Fashion Institute of Technology, New York (US) and heads all the design and creative aspects of the company, whereas Rohan is an engineer and a gemologist by qualification and looks after the business end. Together, they have taken the brand forward, internationally as well, adding modern style to it.

Brand’s vision for IMS

With IMS, the brand would like to celebrate and honour achievers in different fields of the fashion industry who work tirelessly as they entertain and make us proud. With a rise in fashion consciousness today, they aim to bring the best of fashion and style that will transform the jewellery industry. RK Jewellers’ vision is to bring everyone together on this big platform and celebrate people’s outstanding contribution.

Disclaimer: Partnered content