Rubina Dilaik in 2k crochet bralette and lace shorts keeps it casual and chic

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is cooking up a storm on social media with her latest craftcore look, and we are swooning. The star slipped into a crochet ensemble for a recent photoshoot and proved why this hand-knit essential is the go-to for warm sunny days when you want to keep things casual and fun.

Rubina, who is married to Abhinav Shukla, wore a three-piece crochet outfit for the photoshoot, where she posed for the camera on a terrace. The ensemble is from a label called the Closet Hues and is worth ₹2k.

Rubina posted the pictures with the caption, "If You want the Best, don't wish for it, Become one." She looked absolutely stunning in the playful attire and gave us a major fashion moment.

The television actor's attire for the shoot was a crochet three-piece that included a crocheted bralette-style top, lacy shorts, and a sheer wrap to be draped on the shoulders. The strappy top had a plunging neckline and a see-through detail on the torso with tassel adornments.

Rubina teamed the spaghetti-strap top with mini shorts that featured lacework all over and drawstring detail. She rounded off her attire by wearing a sheer embroidered wrap over it. It was replete with floral threadwork all over, including cuffs and the neckline.

Rubina Dilaik in a crochet three-piece.

If you wish to add this playful white ensemble to your wardrobe, worry not because we have found all the details for you. This ensemble is available on the brand's website and is worth ₹2,199.

Rubina accessorised her summer-ready outfit with vintage oxidised jewellery. She opted for a choker necklace and matching earrings. She also wore chunky white sneakers with the attire to complete the look.

Open side-parted and lightly permed locks, bright pink lip shade, nude nail paint, sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, dewy make-up, and beaming highlighter on the face rounded off her glam.

What do you think of her look?

