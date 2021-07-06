Rubina Dilaik’s steamy look in aqua blue string bikini is summer beachwear goals

It is that time of the year when we all want to head to the beach and beat the heat by splashing in the ocean waves or at least post throwback pictures of our beach vacation in swimsuit while we are locked down at our homes and if you want to speed up your summer closet with trendy bikinis, look no further as television hottie Rubina Dilaik sorts our fashion woes with her sizzling look in an aqua blue string bikini. Hands-down beachwear goals this summer, the Bigg Boss 14 winner’s peppy swimwear set us longing for a beach getaway as she flaunted her well-toned body in the sultry aqua blue bikini which is hotness overload and the only blues we are accepting this Tuesday.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Rubina set the Internet on fire as she shared her candid throwback picture while craving a beach vacation. The picture featured the diva on the edge of a swimming pool, looking down as she descended the stairs and donning the aqua blue string bikini.

The two-piece came with a strappy top that sported an accentuated sweetheart neckline with some leather details. Accessorising her look with a layered delicate gold chain and a set of statement gold bracelets, Rubina pulled back her luscious tresses into a lovely low-key messy bun and we can’t help but bookmark this bikini look to slay on our next beach vacay.

Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Rubina amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed cheeks, fake eyelashes that were laden with mascara and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the picture, “Longing for a vacation, a beach and bikini n some photography by @ashukla09 (sic).”

After months of fashion-dry days in extended months of lockdown, this year is officially the return of trends we probably never thought we would see rise again, especially in swimwear. From the Y2K vibe to terrycloth trend, the return of retro with floral prints and the domination of bubblegum pink (not only on the runaways but the swimwear space as well, courtesy its very saturated and very bold hue), beach fashion in Spring/Summer 2021 is bringing a burst of joy and we can’t wait to update our closets to slay at the next outing.

