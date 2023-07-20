Ryan Gosling gifts BTS' Jimin Ken's guitar from Barbie for repeating his Permission To Dance outfit: 'You wore it best'

Remember how the internet lost its mind after Ryan Gosling's character Ken from the Barbie movie was seen sporting the same outfit as BTS' Jimin's fit from the K-Pop supergroup's record-breaking song Permission To Dance (PTD)? While ARMY talked extensively about this coincidence because Ryan's movie The Notebook is one of Jimin's favourite films, Ryan never responded to this twinning moment until now. The star has acknowledged the same and confessed he wants to gift Jimin with Ken's guitar. Read more inside.

Ryan Gosling's Ken repeats Jimin's Permission To Dance outfit

Ryan Gosling's Ken and BTS' Jimin wearing the same outfit in Barbie movie and Permission To Dance video. (Twitter, BigHit)

Ryan Gosling's Ken in Barbie Movie and BTS Jimin in Permission To Dance video wearing the same outfit. (Twitter, BigHit)

In the hit BTS song Permission To Dance, Jimin (aka Park Jimin), and in Barbie, Ryan Gosling's Ken, are seen in a black shirt embroidered with white tassel fringes on the torso and sleeves, detailed white floral embroidery, front button closures, and full-length sleeves. It is from the label H Bar C and embraces a western-rodeo style statement. The same shirt made an appearance in one of the Barbie movie trailers.

While Jimin styled the look with black denim pants featuring side slits, boots, statement bracelets, hoop earrings and ear cuffs, rings, and a side-parted hairdo. Ryan wore the shirt with a white cowboy hat, a gold buckle black leather belt, a printed pink neck scarf, white boots, and a striking blonde hairdo.

Ryan Gosling's message to Jimin

The official Instagram page of Barbie Movie shared Ryan's video on Twitter with the caption, "Had to give Jimin this [guitar] for his KEN-RGY! (*previously recorded*)." The video begins with Ryan addressing Jimin and saying he noticed that his Permission To Dance outfit is same as his Ken outfit. He continues, "I have to give it to you - you wore it first, definitely wore it best. And there's an unspoken Ken code that if you copy another Ken's style, you have to give them your most prized possession. I hope you will accept Ken's guitar as my humble offering."

ARMY excited over the video

ARMY were overjoyed after the video made it to social media. One fan wrote, "I need to see Jimin with Ken's guitar." Another commented, "Super cool!!! I hope Jimin sees the video and responds to it!." Another tweeted, "This movie better make a billion dollars." See a few other tweets below.

Meanwhile, Barbie releases in theatres on July 21.