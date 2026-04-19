Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail crowned Miss India 2026; Maharashtra's Rajnandini Pawar is 1st runner-up: Pics of top 3 winners

The 61st edition of Miss India concluded in a spectacular grand finale on April 18, 2026, at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. In a night that celebrated the 'Daughters of This Soil', Sadhvi Satish Sail representing Goa was crowned the winner. Also read | Miss World 2026: Meet Ujjain's Nikita Porwal, India's representative at the 75th anniversary edition in Vietnam

Miss India 2026: Goa’s Sadhvi Satish Sail won Miss India 2026, with Maharashtra’s Rajnandini Pawar (right) as 1st runner-up and Union Territory’s Sree Advaita (left) as 2nd runner-up. (Instagram /missindiaorg)

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She was crowned as the new Miss India by her predecessor, Nikita Porwal, and is set to represent India at the Miss World 2027 pageant. The star-studded Miss India finale was hosted by Maniesh Paul and Sarah-Jane Dias, with high-energy performances by the likes of Ishaan Khatter that kept the audience enthralled.

Top 3: A look at what the winners wore

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{{^usCountry}} The final three contestants – Goa’s Sadhvi Satish Sail, Maharashtra’s Rajnandini Pawar and Union Territory’s Sree Advaita – stood out not only for their poise and intellect during the gruelling Q and A rounds but also for their impeccable sartorial choices that blended contemporary glamour with classic elegance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The final three contestants – Goa’s Sadhvi Satish Sail, Maharashtra’s Rajnandini Pawar and Union Territory’s Sree Advaita – stood out not only for their poise and intellect during the gruelling Q and A rounds but also for their impeccable sartorial choices that blended contemporary glamour with classic elegance. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The winner: Sadhvi Satish Sail (Goa) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The winner: Sadhvi Satish Sail (Goa) {{/usCountry}}

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Sadhvi made a bold statement in a silver-and-black monochromatic gown that felt architectural and edgy. The gown utilised a striking illusion effect with a dark base layer covered in silver-toned metallic beadwork. The patterns on the dress were geometric and bold, departing from the traditional floral motifs of her peers. The high-neck, sleeveless cut highlighted her shoulders and posture. She opted for a sleek, polished bun, which allowed the intricate details of the high-neck gown to be fully visible without distraction.

1st Runner-Up: Rajnandini Pawar (Maharashtra)

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Rajnandini was seen in a romantic, blush-pink ensemble that leaned into a 'modern princess' aesthetic. Her gown featured a translucent, floor-length skirt adorned with vertical floral-vine embroidery. The bodice was a sophisticated halter-style cut, heavily embellished with silver crystals and stones. The soft pink hue of the fabric perfectly complemented her skin tone, providing a soft contrast to the high-glitz environment. She wore her hair in voluminous, soft waves, creating a classic pageant look that was both approachable and high-fashion.

2nd runner-up: Sree Advaita (Union territory)

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Sree's crowning look was a masterclass in glamour. She wore a shimmering gold evening gown featuring an intricate, body-hugging silhouette. The gown featured long, sheer sleeves adorned with delicate gold beadwork and sequins that caught the stage lights with every movement. The high neckline and semi-sheer fabric gave the outfit a regal yet modern feel. The gown's embroidery followed an organic, swirling pattern that elongated her frame. She paired the look with statement silver-drop earrings.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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