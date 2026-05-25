Sakshi Sindwani replicates Alia Bhatt’s Cannes look amid 'brutal' online scrutiny: ‘I’m being called ugly a lot’

In an era where digital perfection is often the only accepted currency, fashion influencer and content creator Sakshi Sindwani is using her platform to reclaim the narrative. On May 24, Sakshi took to Instagram to debut a meticulous recreation of Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening night look, using the moment to address a darker reality of online fame: the 'brutal scrutiny' of women. Also read | Alia Bhatt shuts down troll saying ‘nobody noticed you at Cannes Film Festival’ with classy response: ‘Why pity love…’

The look: a study in peach and power

Sakshi Sindwani recreates Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2026 look while opening up about the 'survival' of being a woman online. (Instagram/ Sakshi Sindwani and Alia Bhatt)

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The original ensemble, a custom peach couture gown by Tamara Ralph, saw Alia Bhatt as a vision of modern elegance on the French Riviera. The dress featured a dramatic, deep-V sculptural neckline and a floor-sweeping silhouette that balanced softness with architectural precision.

Sakshi’s recreation, a custom design by GKD.edit, captured the essence of the opening night magic. She mirrored Alia's look with a matching peach-hued gown with a plunging neckline, a flowing, diaphanous train, and intricate jewellery by Diosa Paris, echoing the coral-toned statement necklace worn by Alia Bhatt. She paired it with similar effortless, wind-swept waves and a soft, sun-kissed makeup palette.

‘Internet has had a lot to say about my body’

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the visual triumph of the photoshoot, Sakshi’s caption revealed the emotional toll of maintaining a public presence. She launched her popular #smurecreates series to democratise fashion, but shared that she has recently noticed the feedback has become vitriolic. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the visual triumph of the photoshoot, Sakshi’s caption revealed the emotional toll of maintaining a public presence. She launched her popular #smurecreates series to democratise fashion, but shared that she has recently noticed the feedback has become vitriolic. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "I’m being called ugly a lot recently in my DMs... Over the last few weeks, the internet has had a lot to say about my body, my face, my scars, and honestly what not. DMs are particularly cruel," Sakshi wrote. She highlighted a poignant shift in the creator economy, where the pressure to please an algorithm often suffocates personal expression. "Somewhere between numbers, algorithms, and 'influence,' creating content can start feeling less like art and more like survival," she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I’m being called ugly a lot recently in my DMs... Over the last few weeks, the internet has had a lot to say about my body, my face, my scars, and honestly what not. DMs are particularly cruel," Sakshi wrote. She highlighted a poignant shift in the creator economy, where the pressure to please an algorithm often suffocates personal expression. "Somewhere between numbers, algorithms, and 'influence,' creating content can start feeling less like art and more like survival," she added. {{/usCountry}}

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The solidarity of scrutiny

Interestingly, Sakshi found a sense of kinship in the way even global icons like Alia Bhatt are treated by the public eye. Watching the 'picking apart' of Alia during her Cannes appearance served as a catalyst for Sakshi to stop shrinking herself to fit societal moulds: "Seeing even someone as accomplished as Alia be picked apart during Cannes made me realise how brutal the scrutiny on women really is, no matter who you are." She added, "I think a part of me deeply related to that feeling of not wanting to be judged before you’re even seen."

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Sakshi’s post is more than a fashion tribute; it is a manifesto for body neutrality and visibility. By recreating a look designed for a 'sample size' world on her own terms, she challenged the notion that high fashion belongs to a singular body type. "For me, it was never about looking like a celebrity," Sakshi explained. "It was about reminding people that fashion, beauty, confidence, and self-expression belong to every body type. That you are not lesser than anyone because of how you look," she added.

'This is so raw, honest, and powerful'

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The reaction to Sakshi's post was a wave of digital solidarity, with Instagram followers praising her resilience in the face of brutal commentary: "You look beautiful, Sakshi, and I love seeing you being strongly you," one Instagram user wrote.

Another added, "This is so raw, honest, and powerful. Your art and your message are much needed in this superficial digital world." A third highlighted her impact, commenting, "You are an inspiration to so many... I show them your profile and tell them about how confident you are."

In a world that often demands women be smaller, quieter, or 'perfected' by filters, Sakshi’s refusal to hide her scars or her silhouette is a vital reminder that visibility is, in itself, an act of courage. As she put it: "I do not need to fit in to deserve visibility."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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