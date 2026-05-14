Alia Bhatt shuts down troll saying ‘nobody noticed you at Cannes Film Festival’ with classy response: ‘Why pity love…’

On Wednesday, Alia took to Instagram and shared a reel flaunting her regal look in a custom ivory silk saree-gown. In the comments section, a person wrote, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” along with a laughing emoji. However, Alia did not hold back and replied to the comment gracefully. She wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).”

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 , turning heads with her fashion choices. However, she also faced online trolling after a clip surfaced on social media in which she was seemingly “ignored” by international paparazzi. Now, Alia has given a reply to a troll who commented, “Nobody noticed you,” and fans cannot stop cheering for her response.

Fans soon flooded the comments section praising the actor for her calm yet sharp response. One fan wrote, “I see why people are mad, she slayed every look.” Another commented, “Outfits and replies are clocking.” A third wrote, “Omg you ate her up with this girly, you stole the entire spot at Cannes.” Another user commented, “Savage reply.” Another fan wrote, “Queen giving it back with so much kindness.”

Earlier, actor Aly Goni had also defended Alia against trolls. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “It's sad when our own people try to pull down someone who has worked so hard to put India on the global stage. Alia Bhatt has reached places many only dream of, representing our country at Cannes with grace and pride. Instead of mocking and trolling, we should celebrate and support those who make India shine internationally. We rise higher when we uplift our own, not when we try to demean them.”

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival The actor walked the red carpet at the prestigious film festival for the second time, following her 2025 debut. She stunned in a peach gown at the opening ceremony, turned heads in an ivory silk saree-gown at the Bharat Pavilion’s inaugural event, and won hearts with her Cinderella-like blue gown at the screening of La Vie d’Une Femme. Her Cannes looks received praise from stars including Karan Johar, Priyanka Chopra, Neetu Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala.