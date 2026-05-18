Ameesha Patel slams trolling culture in India after Alia Bhatt faces criticism over Cannes appearance: ‘Such a shame!’

On Sunday, Ameesha took to X and shared a post about the lack of unity in India. She wrote without naming anyone, “Recent activities have clearly made it evident that our own INDIAN mentality has become to pull others down .. we call ourselves as ONE nation and united- but are we actually?”

Recently, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt faced trolling after several internet users claimed she was “ignored” by paparazzi while walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. While many actors came out in support of Alia, Ameesha Patel has now seemingly defended her and criticised the trolling culture that celebrities in India often face online.

She further criticised the way Indian actors are targeted online and wrote, “Actors here in INDIA are more badly trolled by our own people than Hollywood stars are within their country from their own people, which is so sad! Whether it’s an Indian star’s appearance or attire at big events, they sadly become targets of their own people! Such a shame!”

Soon after her post went viral, several fans speculated that Ameesha was referring to Alia Bhatt being trolled after her Cannes appearance.

Alia Bhatt's reaction to trolls Earlier, when Alia had posted one of her Cannes looks on social media, an internet user commented, “What a pity, no one noticed you,” along with a laughing emoji. However, Alia responded to the comment gracefully and wrote, “Why pity love? You noticed me :).” Her reply quickly went viral, with many fans praising the actor for handling the trolling with dignity and humour.

Alia’s mother, Soni Razdan, had also reacted to the online negativity surrounding her daughter. Sharing her thoughts on social media, she wrote, “Social media is full of many things - love - information- entertainment- and .... a lot of hate. And more than anything else, it reveals something about society. A very interesting sociological discussion could ensue and be discussed and studied for years to come.”

About Alia Bhatt’s upcoming films Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Sharvari in key roles. Alpha is the seventh instalment in YRF’s spy universe and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.

She also has Love & War in the pipeline. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film will see her sharing screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.