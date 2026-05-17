Shobhaa De mocks Alia Bhatt over the ‘ignored by photographers’ at Cannes chatter: She was waving at her own team

Actor Alia Bhatt may have turned heads during her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival. Still, social media users were quick to speculate that the actor was seemingly “ignored” by international photographers during one of her red carpet outings. Amid the buzz, veteran author and columnist Shobhaa De has taken a sharp dig at Alia’s Cannes look, saying she was waving at her own team. Shobhaa De said Alia Bhatt's fashion choices at the Cannes film festival did not work for her.

Shobhaa takes a dig at Alia Recently, Shobhaa took to Instagram to post a reel talking about the looks and presence of Indian actors at the international film festival. She posted the reel with a caption, “Sorry! This is India's embarrassing "No Cannes Do" moment.... Just for info : Most major Hollywood biggies stayed away in 2026. Just three worthy filmmakers from India were officially invited. The rest had paid their way to the Festival. Or were there as brand ambassadors.”

In the reel, Shobhaa reacted to the ongoing chatter about Alia being “ignored” by photographers at the film festival, saying the actor’s fashion choices at the festival did not work for her.

Shobhaa started the reel by saying, “Here is the delayed Cannes reel. As you know, there are some things that are a Cannes do, and there are a few things that are a no Cannes do. So, here are a few things I think are a no-Cannes do, especially from the Indian contingent, so desperate to make an impact on that red carpet and not quite cutting it.”

She went on to stress that one can see from the visuals that “our ladies have gone flat out to try and mimic something that they're not all that comfortable doing”.

Shobhaa shared that one “cannot go there in, what you imagine, is amazing couture and expect anyone to take your pictures because they don't know who you are.”

“But I must hand it to Alia Bhatt with no one around except maybe her HMU (hair and makeup) team to take her pictures. Maybe she was waving at her own team, blowing kisses to them, hoping that the visuals and the optics, once they were on global Instagram, would present a slightly different picture,” Shobhaa said in her video.

Breaking down her look, Shobhaa mentioned, “Her peachy look, it was an ill-fitting gown. Sorry, didn't work for me. The overdrape couture that she wore for the India pavilion didn't work for me. The nath somewhat did, but the nath has been done to death. The other carpet looks in this weather, for heaven's sake, when it should be something much lighter, much breezier… This is overstating. Didn't like a single look.”