Ameesha Patel takes dig at Bollywood’s ‘fake PR games’, slams younger actresses for buying ‘number 1’ tag

Late on Friday, Ameesha took to social media to call out Bollywood’s “fake PR machinery” and criticise the growing PR culture among younger female actors in the film industry.

Actor Ameesha Patel has stirred fresh debate in Bollywood after seemingly taking a swipe at the younger crop of actresses and growing PR culture in the industry. In a series of fiery social media posts, the actor called out what she described as Bollywood’s “fake PR games,” accusing several younger stars of paying to secure the “number one” tag and earn a “superstar” image despite lacking genuine box office success.

She first addressed the growing influence of YouTubers, writing, “Never feel bad or upset at Certain negative UTUBERS who always wake up with negativity and criticism for all the STARS… We as stars should feel happy for them rather then getting affected... after all by speaking ill about us all, their kitchen running… we wish them luck.”

The actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a series of posts voicing her views on stardom, box office success, and what she called Bollywood’s “fake PR machinery.”

“Call ur self a superstar only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office. Untill then stop playing PR games to cal urself a super star… Sorry but that’s the harsh reality… Loads of female actresses who haven’t even achieved 1 solo blockbuster in their careers tlll date are calling themselves stars by doing 2 avg films yearly and by being on some shooting sets u don’t become a star. All u become is an actor who is a part of a projects,” Ameesha posted.

Ameesha then turned her attention to actresses who, according to her, brand themselves as “superstars” despite not delivering major box office hits, while also taking a dig at the younger generation for allegedly trying to buy the “number one” tag through PR.

The actor continued, “Most female actresses who haven’t even achieved one film in their career where even a single film of theirs has done even 200 cr plus at the box office are paying their PR teams to call themselves nos 1 and nos 2? like really? its 2026 and not 2000…today 100 cr is nothing.”

“A star becomes a global superstar only when he or she delivers a huge hit all over the world...it’s always a good feeling for any actor to be a part of any project anywhere in the world. but u only become a superstar once u have delivered those big hits. Stop PR machinery,” Ameesha mentioned.

Ameesha went on to highlight her hit films such as Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and Gadar, sharing, “Kaho na pyaar hai, Gadar 1 or Gadar2 … Ek nahin par 3 biggest solo blockbusters (not one but three biggest solo blockbusters) as a heroine with highest footfalls in all 3 films I’ve given and till date they are the biggest hits of my CO STARS as well .. but my FAKE PR machinery is weak unlike other actresses.”

“GADAR 3 will come fr sure and JAB aayegi . Theatre mein hungama mach Jayega (Gadar 3 will definitely happen, and whenever it releases, theatres will erupt in chaos). With audiences love and gods blessings .. 500 cr is just the minimum nos at the box office for a brand like GADAR… and this time the scale and script willl be even bigger and dhamakedar (power-packed). Be prepared,” Ameesha wrote.