Samantha Ruth Prabhu in floral lehenga and bralette looks magical promoting Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda: All pics

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda are busy promoting their upcoming film, Kushi. Samantha's sartorial journey during the promotional events has been nothing less than spectacular. Recently, for the movie's music launch event, she slipped into a floral lehenga and bralette set and performed with Vijay in front of hundreds of fans. The pictures of her look made it to Instagram, delighting netizens. Scroll through to check it out.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Arpita Mehta lehenga set

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda attend a promotional event for Kushi. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's floral lehenga and embellished bralette are from the shelves of designer Arpita Mehta's eponymous label. Samantha and the official page of Arpita Mehta shared pictures of the actor on Instagram. Explaining the look, the label wrote, "Smokeshow @samantharuthprabhuoffl makes heads turn in our Black and sand garden print tiered skirt paired with a hand-embroidered mirrorwork blouse." The ensemble is a perfect pick for wedding season and can inspire your bridesmaid wardrobe. Read our download on it to steal style tips from Samantha.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's lehenga and bralette look decoded

The Arpita Mehta lehenga comes in different shades of black and grey. The butti print lehenga skirt features a floral pattern in a grey hue, a tiered flowy silhouette, layered ghera, and a high-rise waistline. She styled with a black-coloured bralette-style blouse featuring hand-embroidered sequins, mirror work, noodle straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a midriff-baring cropped hem, and a fitted bust.

Samantha completed the ensemble with a butti printed slim dupatta draped on her neck and featuring cowrie shell detailing. She accessorised the modern/ethnic look with emerald and gold dangling earrings, a matching bracelet, oxidised silver bracelets, and heels.

Lastly, Samantha chose winged eyeliner, shimmering pink-hued eyeshadow, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, glossy pink lip shade, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, monochrome nails, and light contouring for the glam picks. Side-parted and open wavy locks gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Kushi is set to release on September 1.