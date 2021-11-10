Samantha Ruth Prabhu in floral suit set shows a new way of draping dupatta, fans say so pretty

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is best-known as a reigning South Indian movie star, but she is equally popular among fans for her sartorial flair. The star is a champion of Indian fashion and often wears beautiful ethnic ensembles. Her latest look in a floral suit set for a photoshoot also falls on the same list and should also inspire your traditional wardrobe.

Samantha took to Instagram recently to post a picture of herself sitting in a picturesque setting while wearing a floral powder blue suit set.

Samantha showed us a new way of wearing a dupatta with a suit in the new pictures, and we are definitely taking styling tips from her. The actor captioned her post, "Dreamin'."

Take a look at her photo:

Samantha posed for the photoshoot wearing a powder blue printed suit set. It featured a kurta adorned with floral patterns, a V neckline carrying a contrast striped pattern, and quarter length sleeves with similar contrast piping.

The Family Man actor wore the kurta with straight-fit wide-leg pants, decorated with matching floral pattern and contrast piping.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Samantha rounded off her ensemble with a zari dupatta. However, instead of draping it traditionally, the star wore it as a cape on her shoulders and cinched it on the waist with a black leather belt.

Samantha accessorised her neo-traditional look with oxidised silver bangles, bracelets, rings, and chandelier-style earrings. She also wore a white flower on her centre-parted open locks. Nude lip shade, subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin completed her glam.

Samantha's post garnered love from all her fans and followers. See some of the comments on her picture.

Comments on Samantha's post.

Earlier, Samantha had shared several pictures of her Diwali look with fans. She wore a brocade grey printed suit set for the festivities. A brocade trench jacket, draped on the shoulders, completed the Majili actor's ensemble.

See the photos here:

Meanwhile, on October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement to break the news to the world.

