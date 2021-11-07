Samantha Ruth Prabhu's brocade suit set for festive season costs 1 lakh: Yay or Nay?

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram page is a window to her eclectic taste in fashion. The star loves experimenting with her style. However, it is her choices with traditional wear that always amazes us. Her new look in a grey brocade suit is doing the same. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to post several photos of herself wearing the ethnic outfit and garnered praises from fans.

Samantha posted pictures of herself wearing a grey brocade suit set and trench coat on Instagram on Saturday, November 6. The clicks are from a photoshoot that the actor was part of recently. Moreover, the Super Deluxe actor had worn the ensemble for her Diwali celebrations with Upasana Kamineni, Shilpa Reddy and others.

The suit set and jacket are from the shelves of the designer clothing label Kshitij Jalori and is worth more than a whopping ₹1 lakh. If you wish to buy the ensemble, scroll down to find out the exact price of the suit set. Additionally, celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker styled Samantha's festive look, and Koduru Amarnath did her hair.

The suit set features a round neckline kurta replete with brocade embroidery all over. It comes with half sleeves, waist-high side slits on both sides, and a cinched detail on the torso accentuating Samantha's figure.

The Majili actor teamed the kurta with flared pants set featuring matching brocade embroidery and a notch-lapelled long coat draped on her shoulders. The trench jacket comes with long sleeves and an oversized fit.

Keen on including these pieces in your closet? Well, the suit set and trench coat are available on the Kshitij Jalori website. The suit set is worth ₹ ₹52,900, and the long jacket will cost you ₹49,900. Both the pieces come at a whopping price of ₹1,02,800.

Tahiti Shadow Grey Kurta Pant (kshitijjalori.com)

Tangier Shadow Grey Trench Jacket(kshitijjalori.com)

Samantha tied her locks in a side-swept sleek bun. For accessories, she chose silver earrings and ear studs, a vintage necklace and multiple statement rings. Smoky eye shadow, glowing skin, nude lip shade, and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded off her beauty picks.

What do you think of Samantha's brocade look?

