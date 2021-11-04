Diwali 2021: Samantha Ruth Prabhu decks up in a red co-ord set, poses with her pet pooches

The festival of lights is here. Diwali will be celebrated all over India on November 4. The festival is celebrated to invite wealth and prosperity into the homes. Diwali, the ancient Hindu festival, was first celebrated to commemorate the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya, after his fourteen years of exile. He returned with wife Sita, brother Lakshmana and Hanuman after defeating King Ravana in Lanka.

Since then, Diwali celebrates the win of good over evil, and the reunion of families. Diwali is the celebration of colours, lights and togetherness. Families get together to celebrate the day in love and laughter. Food and sweets form a primal part of Diwali. The festivities have entered the homes of the celebrities as well. While some are picking their best ethnic attires, some are working out to prepare their body for the week ahead of indulgence.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, on Thursday, shared her Diwali look for this year and we are smitten. The actor shared multiple snippets from one of her recent fashion photoshoots and fashion lovers are scurrying to take notes of her ethnic outfit.

For this photoshoot, Samantha played muse to the designer house Mishru and picked a red co-ord set. The co-ord set consists of a red cropped sleeveless top embroidered in multicolour threads. Samantha paired it with a red pair of trousers. To give it a sassier look, Samantha added a red silk shrug handwoven in multiple colours.

ALSO READ: Diwali 2021: Samantha’s ethnic ensemble is a must-have for festive wardrobes

Samantha is celebrating Diwali with her pet pooches, Saasha and Hash. In one of the pictures, Samantha can be seen smiling with all her heart as she posed hugging Saasha and Hash. “Happy Diwali,” Samantha wished her fans.

Samantha accessorised her look for the day with statement silver earrings and bangles from the house of Sheetal Zaveri. Styled by fashion stylist Preetham Jukalker, Samantha left her shoulder-length tresses open in wavy curls. Assisted by makeup artist Sadhna Singh, Samantha opted for a festive makeup look to complement her attire. In black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured face and a shade of bright red lipstick, Samantha completed her Diwali look.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.