Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a work of art in a 27K ikat print dress
fashion

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a work of art in a 27K ikat print dress

For the photoshoot, Samantha decked up in shades of multicolour and gave us major goals on how to ace evening date looks.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a work of art in a 27K ikat print dress(Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 08:53 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fashion game is just on point. The actor is a fashionista and knows how to make any attire look better by decking up in one of them. Be it casual Western outfits or carrying the six yards of elegance or decking up in festive outfits, the actor is a joy to behold every time she shares snippets from her fashion diaries on her social media profile.

Samantha, on Tuesday, shared a set of pictures of herself from one of her recent fashion photoshoots, and fashion lovers are scurrying to take notes of how to look half as gorgeous as the actor in the pictures. For the photoshoot, Samantha decked up in shades of multicolour and gave us major goals on how to ace evening date looks.

Samantha played muse to the fashion designer house Saaksha and Kinni and picked an ikat print dress for the pictures. The midriff-baring dress came in shades of multiple colours and quarter sleeves. The dress was decked up in a tie-up detail with a cloth belt near to the waist. The chiffon dress hugged Samantha's shape perfectly and showed off her curves. Take a look at her pictures here:

Samantha aptly accessorised her look for the day with contrasting gold neck chains and a pair of gold earrings from the house of Misho Designs. The dress worn by Samantha in the pictures is attributed to the designer house Saaksha and Kinni. The designer house is famously known for their collections of womenswear in bold prints and for blending style, comfort and tradition. The dress is priced at 27,000 in the designer house's official website.

The dress is priced at ₹27,000 in the designer house's official website. (https://www.saakshakinni.com/)

Styled by Preetham Jukalker, Samantha wore her tresses into a ponytail. Assisted by hairstylist Koduru Amarnath and makeup artist Sadhna Singh, Samantha opted for a minimal makeup look. She decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

