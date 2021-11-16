Samantha Ruth Prabhu is THE boss lady in elegant powersuit, pics go viral on Instagram

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu channelled her inner boss lady for a recent photoshoot and created quite the buzz online. The star wore an elegant powersuit for the pictures and looked glamorous as ever. She set new sartorial goals with her attire, and we are stealing a few ideas from her style book.

Samantha posted several pictures from the photoshoot on her Instagram page on Tuesday, November 16. The 34-year-old actor captioned the post, "About last night." She chose a white powersuit replete with intricate details and a structured silhouette. The ensemble will set you up for an important business meeting or attending an elegant dinner date.

The white ensemble Samantha chose for the shoot is from the shelves of the contemporary homegrown brand, LineTribe. She teamed it with jewels from Misho Designs. Celebrity stylist Preetham Jukalker conceptualised Samantha's all-white look. If you want to know more details, scroll ahead to read all about it.

Take a look at Samantha's photos:

Samantha's elegant look features a notch-lapelled long blazer with draped front, exaggerated billowy sleeves, gathered cuffs, and a long cream and white striped belt to cinch it together at the waist.

The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actor teamed the blazer with high waist pants carrying double patterned details and a flared silhouette. She styled the all-white attire with a centre-parted sleek bun.

Samantha's accessories with the powersuit included minimal yet standout gold jewels. A pair of circular gold earrings and several gold rings completed the accessories. Her glam picks involved white nail paint, glowing skin, nude lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, subtle smoky eyeshadow and blushed cheeks.

Meanwhile, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, on October 2, had announced their separation after four years of marriage. The couple released a joint statement to break the news to the world.

