Samantha Ruth Prabhu's minimal look in floral saree and sleeveless blouse makes internet call her a 'doll'. See pic

There's something about the allure of a chiffon saree which makes it very special. The drape makes for one of the most fuss-free versions of the traditional staple. They check boxes on being trendy and comfortable and will get you through any occasion - a wedding, low-key puja, a get-together with friends or just a chill weekend at home. And Samantha Ruth Prabhu surely knows the same. Case in point: Samantha's latest photoshoot in a minimal floral-print saree.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's photoshoot in floral saree delights her fans

Samantha Ruth Prabhu chose a minimal look in floral saree and sleeveless blouse for a photoshoot. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently did a photoshoot dressed in a beauteous floral-printed saree and a sleeveless blouse. The picture shows Samantha flaunting the gorgeous six yards from her clothing label Saaki. Fans loved the photoshoot and showered the star with love in the comments section. One fan called her a 'doll'. Another wrote, "You look so stunning and pretty." A user remarked, "The look is so cute." Check out the post below.

Samantha's saree comes in a blush pink shade and features a floral pattern in different hues of pink, white, and green and scalloped lace trim borders. Samantha draped the six yards elegantly in traditional style, letting the pallu fall from the shoulder.

Samantha styled the printed chiffon saree with a blush pink-coloured sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V neckline, broad straps, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem length. For accessories, Samantha opted for gold and silver chunky bracelets embellished with charms, matching earrings, and high heels.

Lastly, Samantha chose on-fleek brows, subtle eye shadow, rose-tinted lip shade, rouged cheekbones, a dewy base, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and light contouring for the glam picks.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in Shaakuntalam. She will be next seen in the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda and Citadel with Varun Dhawan.

