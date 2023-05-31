Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks dreamy as she chills in a sensational corseted dress, fans say 'too hot'. See pic inside

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu delighted her followers by dropping a picture of herself chilling while dressed in a sensational corseted gown. Fans loved her photoshoot and flooded the comments section with praises for the actor. While some called her 'too hot' in the comments section, others wrote 'wow'. Her Shaakuntalam co-star Dev Mohan dropped a fire emoji. The photo shows Samantha dressed in a striking ensemble styled with sunnies. She can be seen chilling while posing for the shoot. Scroll through to check out her post. Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks dreamy as she chills in a sensational corseted dress. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu chills in a sensational corseted dress

Samantha's style choices have always impressed her fans just like her acting prowess. The star loves experimenting with her sartorial picks while staying true to her aesthetic - it is all about mixing elegant and funky fashion elements into her wardrobe. This new photoshoot backs our claim. It shows the star looking uber-cool in the graceful green-coloured outfit. "Still dreaming!!," Samantha captioned the image. See her post and read our download on her ensemble below.

Samantha's green dress features a halter neckline, sleeveless silhouette, a plunge neck detail, a gathered design on the bust and torso, a corseted fitting on the midriff, cinched waistline, and a pleated flowy bottom. She styled the ensemble with black-tinted sunnies, open wavy locks, blush pink lip shade, dainty ear studs, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, and a dewy base.

Meanwhile, Samantha is busy with Citadel's Indian version. The upcoming show also stars Varun Dhawan. Samantha is collaborating with her The Family Man director duo Raj and DK for the spy series. The star was last seen in Shaakuntalam. Samantha played the central character Shakuntala - daughter of Menaka and Viswamithra - in the period drama. The project marked her maiden collaboration with director Gunasekhar.