Samrat Prithviraj actor Manushi Chhillar embraces traditional fashion in pink suit, fan calls her 'goddess': See pics

Actor Manushi Chhillar is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj. And recently, before the film's release, the cast jetted off to Varanasi to get the blessings of Lord Shiva. The Miss World 2017 winner took to Instagram to drop pictures from her visit to the Ganga ghat with Akshay Kumar and captioned the post, "Har Har Mahadev." Her photos instantly started circulating on social media. Many fans also loved Manushi's ethnic look for the occasion and praised her in the comments section. The star embraced traditional fashion for the Varanasi visit in a blush pink suit set. Scroll ahead to see Manushi's post.

On Monday, Manushi slipped into a blush pink embroidered suit set, replete with intricate floral pattern chikankari embroidery in a white hue and sequin embellishments, for visiting Varanasi with Akshay. While the kurta features long sleeves, a loose silhouette, and a round neckline with a front slit, the pants and organza dupatta come in a matching pink shade, simple chikankari work and printed patti border. (Also Read: Manushi Chhillar slays a smoking hot look in black backless dress with thigh-high slit: See all pics inside)

Check out Manushi's post:

Manushi styled her traditional look with simple jewellery and minimal make-up picks. The star went for a centre-parted sleek bun, gold-toned pearl earrings, statement gold rings, a beaded necklace, a dainty bindi, glossy mauve lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, on-fleek brows and subtle eye shadow.

Manushi Chhillar with Akshay Kumar. (Instagram)

After Manushi dropped the photos on her Instagram page, fans took to the comments section to praise her look. One user wrote, "Aap khud ek Devi lag rahi ho (You look like a goddess)." Another commented, "Jhakash." A fan also wrote "Destined to be Queen," under the former Miss World winner's post.

Meanwhile, Manushi and Akshay's film Prithviraj recently got renamed Samrat Prithviraj. The change was announced on Friday. The film will hit theatres on June 3 and stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi Tanwar. Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, it is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem about the 12th-century ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. It will release on June 3.

