San of ATEEZ wears Dolce & Gabbana to the Vogue World showcase in Milan; fans can't handle his ‘aura’. Watch

Videos from the Vogue World showcase in Milan have been popping up on social media feeds, with K-pop fans rejoicing most, as ATEEZ member Choi San, popularly known as San, was among the guests at the event. He wore an outfit designed by Dolce & Gabbana. Let's decode his look:

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What did San wear to Vogue World?

San wore a tailored three-piece suit designed by Dolce & Gabbana to Vogue World. The subtle pinstriped ensemble evoked old-world charm with its precise silhouette, blending modern luxury and master tailoring. Pictures and videos of his look were widely circulated by fans on Instagram, offering a glimpse of the ensemble from every angle.

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{{^usCountry}} The suit features a stylish blazer crafted with pinstriped fabric. It features a notched lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves cut at a right angle at the wrist to give a peek of his shirt, front patch pockets, and a sleek, tailored design. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suit features a stylish blazer crafted with pinstriped fabric. It features a notched lapel collar, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves cut at a right angle at the wrist to give a peek of his shirt, front patch pockets, and a sleek, tailored design. {{/usCountry}}

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The singer wore the blazer over a matching waistcoat featuring a V-neckline, front button closure, and a fitted silhouette. A crisp white shirt with a statement collar, a brown silk tie, and flared-fit pinstriped pants completed the look, lending a business-chic aesthetic to San's overall look.

He further accentuated the outfit by accessorising it with a luxurious pocket watch with a silver chain. A clean-shaven look, a neat backswept hairdo, and black leather dress shoes gave the finishing touch.

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How did the internet react?

Fans flooded the internet with comments praising Dolce & Gabbana and San's styling. One Instagram user wrote, “What an aura. He owned that venue.” Another commented, “Choi San Supremacy, everyone.” Someone else wrote, “Italy sure suits him well.”

Who is San?

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Born on July 10, 1999, San is ATEEZ's lead vocalist and one of its principal performers. He is part of an eight-member group that also includes Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho. ATEEZ debuted in October 2018 and gradually developed a large international following.

He comes from Namhae-gun, a small coastal county in South Gyeongsang Province in southern South Korea, and is regarded as the first K-pop idol from Namhae to achieve mainstream recognition and has served as a promotional ambassador for the county. He is also one of the most talked-about K-pop performers.

The singer was already popular, but recently became the talk of the internet with ATEEZ's BAD, where his chest thump and that very deliberate stare into the camera was dissected frame by frame.