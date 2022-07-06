Sanjana Sanghi, in a purple gown, is a total smokeshow

Sanjana Sanghi is currently basking in the success of her recently-released film Om The Battle Within. The actor has started the promotions of the film in full swing. From Dubai to Delhi, Sanjana has been travelling all over to promote her film. The film, which released on July 1, also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

Sanjana has been sharing snippets from her promotion diaries regularly on her Instagram profile. The actor, for the promotions, has been putting her sartorial foot forward for fashion. Be it multicoloured rainbow co-ord sets or looking like an absolute diva in a stunning gown, Sanjana has been making fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every post that she has been making on her Instagram profile.

Sanjana, on Wednesday, brushed our midweek blues away with a fresh set of pictures of herself from the film’s premiere night. For the big night, Sanjana played muse to fashion designer house RSVP and picked a stunning sequined gown. The actor decked up in a purple slip-in gown that came embedded in shiny silver stones all throughout. The gown featured a plunging neckline and wrap around details and hugged Sanjana’s shape perfectly. In the gown with a thigh high slit, Sanjana posed for pictures like a diva. “A little girl, and her film’s grand premier,” Sanjana captioned her post.

Sanjana aptly accessorised her look for the day in diamond earrings and a diamond necklace embedded with an emerald stone from the houses of Charles and Keith and Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Styled by hairstylist Pushkin Bhasin, Sanjana wore her tresses into a clean ponytail. The actor opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. Assisted by fashion stylist house Who Wore What When, Sanjana decked up in purple eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

