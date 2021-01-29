IND USA
Sanjana Sanghi’s sheer black floral gown is perfect to set date night on fire

Looking for an alluring outfit to amp up the hotness quotient on date night with bae this weekend? Sanjana Sanghi got you sorted after sizzling up an awards function in a floral detailed black gown
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Sanjana Sanghi’s sheer black floral gown is perfect to set date night on fire(Instagram/sanjanasanghi96)

Ever since her critically acclaimed performance in 2020 release Dil Bechara, Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi has been serving a plethora of sultry looks that put the fashion police on immediate attention. Becoming an instant fashion inspiration for the millennial, Sanjana recently served another jaw-dropping look at an awards function and we cannot wait to recreate it on our next date night with bae.

Sanjana added a feather to her cap of success with Times Power Woman Debutant Performer 2020 award this week and her breathtaking look stole all the attention. Those looking for an alluring outfit to amp up the hotness quotient on date night with bae this weekend, check out Sanjana’s sizzling look in the floral detailed black gown.

Taking to her social media handle later, Sanjana flooded the Internet with pictures from her photoshoot for the event and we can’t help but take fashion cues. The cut-sleeves thin yellow strapped black gown came with a petal-style bustier, side pockets and sported large white floral details all over.

It was held at the waist with a contrasting white belt and to let the ensemble do the maximum talking, Sanjana pulled back her sleek tresses into a ponytail hairstyle. For the glam, the 24-year-old star wore a dab of nude pink lipstick that matched her eye shadow tint, bold kohl-lined eyes, mascara-laden eyelashes, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.

“Your tomboy managed to jump into her first ever gown to go grab the most special Times Power Woman Debutant Performer of The Year (sic),” Sanjana shared in the caption.

The black gown is credited to fashion label Karleo that boasts of garments that juxtapose opposing elements while combining the rich aesthetics of Indian culture with a western approach to design. The brand prides in rich textures, embroidery and detailing of various kinds that results in couture and demi-couture garments.

